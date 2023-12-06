The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) on Wednesday, with the Lightning coming off a win and the Penguins off a defeat.

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/30/2023 Lightning Penguins 4-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in league action.
  • The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 25 16 26 42 32 19 0%
Brayden Point 26 12 18 30 10 8 44.3%
Steven Stamkos 24 10 15 25 10 3 50.9%
Victor Hedman 26 5 20 25 18 5 -
Brandon Hagel 26 10 13 23 14 7 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins' total of 62 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fifth in the league.
  • The Penguins have 73 goals this season (3.0 per game), 18th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jake Guentzel 24 9 19 28 12 10 20%
Sidney Crosby 24 15 11 26 20 19 59.4%
Evgeni Malkin 24 10 11 21 27 24 48.7%
Bryan Rust 21 10 10 20 11 13 100%
Erik Karlsson 24 6 13 19 15 13 -

