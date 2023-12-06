Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 6?
In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- Cirelli has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Cirelli averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-0
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
