Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prentiss County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Prentiss County, Mississippi today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Prentiss County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Grove High School at Jumpertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Booneville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
