Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Pike County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Natchez High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: McComb, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hattiesburg High School at South Pike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Magnolia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
