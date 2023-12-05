The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank
286th 67.5 Points Scored 63.7 342nd
146th 69.1 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.7 256th
169th 13.1 Assists 12.4 230th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.2 304th

