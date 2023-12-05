Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Newton County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newton County High School at Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Lake, MS

Lake, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lauderdale High School at Union Public High School