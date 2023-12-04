Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:00 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

