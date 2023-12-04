The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played seven games this season that ended with a point total over 233.5 points.

New Orleans has had an average of 227.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New Orleans is 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

This season, New Orleans has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 12 66.7% 116.5 230.5 116.7 229.9 232.4 Pelicans 7 33.3% 114.0 230.5 113.2 229.9 227.5

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

This season, New Orleans is 9-3-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-6-0 ATS (.333).

The Pelicans score an average of 114.0 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 12-9 3-2 9-12 Kings 10-8 1-1 10-8

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings 114.0 Points Scored (PG) 116.5 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-4 6-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 11-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

