The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played seven games this season that ended with a point total over 233.5 points.
  • New Orleans has had an average of 227.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans is 12-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.
  • This season, New Orleans has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 12 66.7% 116.5 230.5 116.7 229.9 232.4
Pelicans 7 33.3% 114.0 230.5 113.2 229.9 227.5

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.
  • This season, New Orleans is 9-3-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-6-0 ATS (.333).
  • The Pelicans score an average of 114.0 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings give up.
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 12-9 3-2 9-12
Kings 10-8 1-1 10-8

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings
114.0
Points Scored (PG)
 116.5
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
7-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-4
6-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-2
113.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.7
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
11-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1
11-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

