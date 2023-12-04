Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Paul's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In Paul's 25 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Paul has a point in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Paul has an assist in three of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Paul goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 25 Games 3 11 Points 2 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

