Before Monday's NBA games tip off, we need to find out who is playing, and who is sidelined due to injury. Below, we provide the full NBA injury report, which covers your favorite team, along with every other squad across the league.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel), Tyrese Haliburton, PG: Questionable (Knee), Obi Toppin, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Out (Calf)

Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Davion Mitchell, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Questionable (Calf), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Questionable (Rib)

