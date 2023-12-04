Monday's contest features the New Mexico Lobos (6-2) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) facing off at The Pit in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored New Mexico according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Delta Devils' last game on Wednesday ended in an 88-56 loss to UAB.

Mississippi Valley State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Mississippi Valley State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 75, Mississippi Valley State 60

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Delta Devils took down the McNeese Cowgirls on the road on November 16 by a score of 85-82.

The Delta Devils have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lobos are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 73rd-most victories.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

14.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Jaylia Reed: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60) Amberly Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG% Leah Turner: 5.5 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

5.5 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Lizzie Walker: 4.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -258 scoring differential (being outscored by 32.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.8 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 86.0 per outing (356th in college basketball).

