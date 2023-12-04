Will Mikhail Sergachev Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 4?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Mikhail Sergachev going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Sergachev stats and insights
- Sergachev has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Sergachev's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Sergachev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:19
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|23:01
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-0
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
