Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 4?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Mikey Eyssimont going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.