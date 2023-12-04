Lightning vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at home on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have put up a 4-5-1 record after totaling 30 total goals (11 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 32.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 36 goals in those games.
Lightning vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Stars 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have finished 1-5-6 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 10-10-5.
- In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-5 record (good for nine points).
- In the three games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-3-2 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 15 games (10-2-3, 23 points).
- In the 11 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 5-4-2.
- In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 (15 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 3-4-4 to record 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|10th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|6th
|30th
|3.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.77
|8th
|17th
|30.8
|Shots
|29.9
|21st
|20th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|2nd
|31.76%
|Power Play %
|22.73%
|11th
|11th
|82.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.46%
|3rd
Lightning vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
