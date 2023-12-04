Can we count on Erik Cernak finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cernak stats and insights

  • Cernak is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Cernak has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:08 Away W 4-2
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.