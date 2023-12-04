When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Hagel score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

  • In nine of 25 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Hagel averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.