Rashid Shaheed did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Shaheed's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Shaheed has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 534 yards on 33 receptions (16.2 per catch) and three TDs. He also has six carries for 33 yards.

Rashid Shaheed Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

The Saints have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Chris Olave (LP/concussion): 63 Rec; 771 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Shaheed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 33 534 133 3 16.2

Shaheed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0 Week 12 @Falcons 5 2 9 0

