How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 78.4 points per game are 26.6 more points than the 51.8 the Mocs give up.
- When it scores more than 51.8 points, Mississippi State is 8-1.
- Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Mocs score 67.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- Chattanooga has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 55.4 points.
- Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Mocs are making 48% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs concede.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)
- Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 47.9 FG%
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UAPB
|W 77-68
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Tulsa
|W 102-58
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/11/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
