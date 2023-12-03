The Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 78.4 points per game are 26.6 more points than the 51.8 the Mocs give up.

When it scores more than 51.8 points, Mississippi State is 8-1.

Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Mocs score 67.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Chattanooga has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 55.4 points.

Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Mocs are making 48% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).

The Bulldogs shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)

12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule