The Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 78.4 points per game are 26.6 more points than the 51.8 the Mocs give up.
  • When it scores more than 51.8 points, Mississippi State is 8-1.
  • Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Mocs score 67.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Chattanooga has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 55.4 points.
  • Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Mocs are making 48% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)
  • Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
  • Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UAPB W 77-68 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Tulsa W 102-58 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 Miami (FL) L 74-68 Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
12/11/2023 Kennesaw State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/14/2023 Jackson State - Humphrey Coliseum

