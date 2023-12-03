The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will meet the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Raven Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jada Guinn: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Addie Porter: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Karsen Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

