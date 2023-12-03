The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Southern matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Southern Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-26.5) 142.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-26.5) 142.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Southern Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Bulldogs have gone over the point total twice.

Southern has won just one game against the spread this season.

A total of three Jaguars games this season have hit the over.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Mississippi State is 37th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (23rd-best).

Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

