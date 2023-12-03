Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game features the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) facing off at McKenzie Arena (on December 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs dropped their most recent matchup 74-68 against Miami (FL) on Wednesday.
Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Chattanooga 59
Other SEC Predictions
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 85 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.
- Mississippi State has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.
- According to the RPI, the Mocs have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 85) on November 19
- 81-78 over Clemson (No. 112) on November 24
- 67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 133) on November 10
- 102-58 over Tulsa (No. 151) on November 26
- 84-45 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 256) on November 12
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 AST, 52.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61)
- Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 55.4 per contest (51st in college basketball).
