The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) face the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Chiefs match up with the Packers. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chiefs vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have been winning five times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Packers have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Chiefs have won the second quarter seven times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Packers have won the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost three times, and tied two times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Chiefs vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have had the lead eight times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up two times.

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season, and they've lost the second half in six games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging seven points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second half.

Through 11 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

Rep the Chiefs or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.