When Alvin Kamara takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 457 yards (57.1 per game), with two touchdowns.

And Kamara has tacked on 54 catches for 355 yards (44.4 per game) and one receiving TD.

Kamara has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

In one of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0

