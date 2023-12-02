How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) welcome in the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 67.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 50.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.
- Southern Miss has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Eagles record 73.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels allow.
- Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).
- The Rebels make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Melyia Grayson: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.6 FG%
- Brikayla Gray: 8.0 PTS, 52.4 FG%
- Lani Cornfield: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Morgan Sieper: 8.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 61-49
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|W 75-53
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Samford
|W 51-33
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Alico Arena
