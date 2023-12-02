The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) welcome in the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 67.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 50.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.

Southern Miss has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.

The Eagles record 73.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels allow.

Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).

The Rebels make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Melyia Grayson: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.6 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.6 FG% Brikayla Gray: 8.0 PTS, 52.4 FG%

8.0 PTS, 52.4 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Morgan Sieper: 8.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Southern Miss Schedule