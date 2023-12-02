The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) welcome in the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 67.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 50.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.
  • Southern Miss has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Eagles record 73.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels allow.
  • Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).
  • The Rebels make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Melyia Grayson: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.6 FG%
  • Brikayla Gray: 8.0 PTS, 52.4 FG%
  • Lani Cornfield: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Morgan Sieper: 8.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Valparaiso W 61-49 Reed Green Coliseum
11/24/2023 North Dakota W 75-53 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 Samford W 51-33 Reed Green Coliseum
12/2/2023 Ole Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Cleveland State - Alico Arena

