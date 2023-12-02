Pelicans vs. Bulls December 2 Tickets & Start Time
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum provides 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.
- The Pelicans are receiving 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Pelicans are getting 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this season.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 boards per game.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Pelicans
|107.2
|Points Avg.
|112.1
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.6
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
