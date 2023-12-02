The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 67.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 50.7 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.
  • Southern Miss is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Eagles record 73.8 points per game, 18 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels give up.
  • Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).
  • The Rebels shoot 41.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles concede.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
  • Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville L 64-58 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

