The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 67.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 50.7 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.

Southern Miss is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.

The Eagles record 73.8 points per game, 18 more points than the 55.8 the Rebels give up.

Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (34.4%).

The Rebels shoot 41.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles concede.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62 FG%

10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Ole Miss Schedule