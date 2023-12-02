Ole Miss vs. Memphis December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will meet the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Memphis Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.6
|28th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
