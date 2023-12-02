The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will meet the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 79.4 21st 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.2 147th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th 169th 13.1 Assists 15.6 28th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.0 291st

