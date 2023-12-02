Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game that pits the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) against the Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) at Reed Green Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Rebels head into this matchup on the heels of a 64-58 loss to Louisville on Wednesday.
Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 62, Southern Miss 61
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- When the Rebels took down the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49 on November 20, it was their season's signature victory.
- The Rebels have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- Ole Miss has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).
- Ole Miss has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 20) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 47) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 148) on November 15
- 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 25
- 67-54 over Howard (No. 248) on November 18
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
- Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 67.5 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and conceding 55.8 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential.
