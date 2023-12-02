The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 141.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Ole Miss has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

Memphis has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 While our computer ranking places Ole Miss 120th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 35th.

Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.