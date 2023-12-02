The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will welcome in the Memphis Tigers (5-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 43.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.3% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 238th.

The Rebels average just 0.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72).

When it scores more than 72 points, Ole Miss is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (65.8).

The Rebels conceded fewer points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (73.8) last season.

Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule