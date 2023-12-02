How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will welcome in the Memphis Tigers (5-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 43.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.3% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 238th.
- The Rebels average just 0.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72).
- When it scores more than 72 points, Ole Miss is 2-0.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (65.8).
- The Rebels conceded fewer points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (73.8) last season.
- Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|W 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|W 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
