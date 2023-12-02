We have 2023 high school football competition in Noxubee County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Jones County
  • Jasper County
  • Tallahatchie County
  • Grenada County
  • Madison County
  • Alcorn County
  • Clay County

    • Noxubee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Noxubee High School at Winona High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Oxford , MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.