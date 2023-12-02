The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nikita Kucherov, take the ice Saturday versus the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kucherov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)

1.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In nine of 23 games this year, Kucherov has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kucherov has a point in 18 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 15 of 23 games this year, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 69.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 23 Games 2 39 Points 1 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 1

