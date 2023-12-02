Saturday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at UNT Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-54 and heavily favors North Texas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Mississippi Valley State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-22.9)

North Texas (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.7

North Texas has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Mississippi Valley State, who is 3-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mean Green are 3-2-0 and the Delta Devils are 1-6-0.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -234 scoring differential (being outscored by 33.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 51.4 points per game (363rd in college basketball) while allowing 84.9 per contest (354th in college basketball).

Mississippi Valley State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 14.3 boards. It grabs 24.3 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.6.

Mississippi Valley State hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball) at a 27.9% rate (323rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from deep.

Mississippi Valley State has committed 3.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.7 (340th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

