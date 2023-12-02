The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils' 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green sit at 181st.
  • The Delta Devils score an average of 51.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 58.2 the Mean Green give up.
  • Mississippi Valley State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Mississippi Valley State averaged 68 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.5.
  • At home, the Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State knocked down fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Santa Clara L 81-39 Leavey Center
11/24/2023 @ CSU Northridge L 84-48 Matadome
11/26/2023 @ Pacific L 68-65 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/2/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/11/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.