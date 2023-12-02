How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils' 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green sit at 181st.
- The Delta Devils score an average of 51.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 58.2 the Mean Green give up.
- Mississippi Valley State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Mississippi Valley State averaged 68 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.5.
- At home, the Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.
- Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State knocked down fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 81-39
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|L 84-48
|Matadome
|11/26/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 68-65
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
