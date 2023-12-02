The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Luke Glendening find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

Glendening has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Glendening has no points on the power play.

Glendening's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

