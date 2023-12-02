The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) are home favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5, +125 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 2:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Lightning vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Stars Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Stars are 12-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Lightning have claimed an upset victory in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 6-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).

Tampa Bay's moneyline odds have been +125 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.0 3.90 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.90 3.00 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.5 2.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.90 3.20 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

