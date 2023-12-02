The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Anthony Cirelli, are in action Saturday versus the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Cirelli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is -6.

Cirelli has a goal in three games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cirelli has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cirelli has an assist in six of 23 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Cirelli hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 23 Games 1 9 Points 3 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

