Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 2?
Should you bet on Anthony Cirelli to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- Cirelli has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- Cirelli has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-3
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
