How to Watch Southern Miss vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (4-3) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 38th.
- The Golden Eagles average 6.3 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Blazers give up (73.4).
- Southern Miss has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
- At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 61.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
- Southern Miss knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 74-67
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 65-54
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
