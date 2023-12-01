How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
- The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.
- The Nuggets score just one more point per game (114.2) than the Suns allow (113.2).
- Denver is 7-1 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.6%).
- Phoenix has compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 14th.
- The Suns' 116.4 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 109.7 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 121.8 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.
- Denver is allowing 110.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is two more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.8).
- The Nuggets are making 13 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Suns put up 119.4 points per game, 5.3 more than away (114.1). Defensively they concede 115.1 points per game at home, 3.5 more than on the road (111.6).
- In 2023-24 Phoenix is allowing 3.5 more points per game at home (115.1) than away (111.6).
- The Suns collect 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (26.7).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Ankle
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.