The Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) play the Jackson State Tigers (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats allow.

Jackson State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 54.7 points.

Kansas State is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 79.2 points.

The Wildcats record 22.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Tigers allow (48.7).

Kansas State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 48.7 points.

When Jackson State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 5-1.

The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 9.2% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Jackson State Leaders

Miya Crump: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Angel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG% Daphane White: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG% TI'lan Boler: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Areyanna Hunter: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Jackson State Schedule