How to Watch the Jackson State vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) play the Jackson State Tigers (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jackson State vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats allow.
- Jackson State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 54.7 points.
- Kansas State is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Wildcats record 22.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Tigers allow (48.7).
- Kansas State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 48.7 points.
- When Jackson State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 5-1.
- The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 9.2% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Jackson State Leaders
- Miya Crump: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Angel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.9 FG%
- Daphane White: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG%
- TI'lan Boler: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Areyanna Hunter: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|UCF
|L 63-54
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|UPR-Mayagüez
|W 80-33
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 60-56
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
