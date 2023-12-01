Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Ingram put up 15 points and six assists in a 124-114 win against the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Ingram, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.0 24.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.4 PRA -- 34.2 35 PR -- 29.1 29.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Ingram has made 9.6 shots per game, which adds up to 19.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.1 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs give up 124.1 points per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 28.9 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs allow 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brandon Ingram vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 31 32 4 7 2 1 0 11/23/2022 32 17 3 10 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.