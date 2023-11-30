Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Thursday college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Yuengling Center
- Location: Tampa, Florida
How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. South Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana Lions vs. Kansas Jayhawks
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Duke Blue Devils vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Missouri vs. Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Samford Bulldogs
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Hanna Center
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Big Green vs. Vermont Catamounts
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
- Location: Burlington, Vermont
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Morehead State Eagles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena
- Location: Morehead, Kentucky
How to Watch Marshall vs. Morehead State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Bobcats vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
How to Watch Texas State vs. UTSA
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Youngstown State Penguins
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Beeghly Center
- Location: Youngstown, Ohio
How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
