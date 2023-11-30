Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Fancy a bet on Hedman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Victor Hedman vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In four of 23 games this season, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 23 games this season, Hedman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hedman has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hedman Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 23 Points 2 4 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

