Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 30?
In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Nick Perbix to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Perbix has no points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Perbix recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|L 5-3
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
