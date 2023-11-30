Should you bet on Nicholas Paul to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Paul's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

