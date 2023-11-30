The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Sergachev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev's plus-minus this season, in 23:24 per game on the ice, is -14.

Sergachev has a goal in two of 23 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sergachev has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Sergachev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 15 Points 3 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

