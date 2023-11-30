In Jones County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Jones County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Laurel High School at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Oxford , MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Jones High School at Grenada High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Oxford , MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

