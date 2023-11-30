Thursday's game features the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) clashing at Hinkle Fieldhouse (on November 30) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Butler.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-4.2)

Butler (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Butler has a 6-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Tech, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 3-4-0 and the Red Raiders are 1-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 80.6 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 79th in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

The 34.6 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 135th in the nation. Its opponents collect 34.6 per outing.

Butler makes 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Bulldogs rank 86th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st in college basketball defensively with 81.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has won the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (64th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (178th in college basketball).

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 69.3 points per game, 278th in college basketball, and conceding 60.7 per outing, 19th in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.

Texas Tech comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It records 35 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Texas Tech connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

Texas Tech and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Raiders commit 12 per game (181st in college basketball) and force 12.7 (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.