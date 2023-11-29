The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 81.7 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 54.6 the Rebels give up to opponents.

Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Rebels score 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals give up.

Ole Miss has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 60.1 points.

When Louisville gives up fewer than 68.9 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Rebels are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.1% higher than Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Rebels have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

